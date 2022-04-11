KSDK hires political reporter from Springfield, Illinois

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Tapping into the talent pool working in the Illinois capital, KSDK (Channel 5) has hired a new political reporter.
Mark Maxwell, formerly the capital bureau chief for WCIA (Channel 3) in Springfield, will join the news team here later this month.
Maxwell also hosted a Sunday public affairs show that was carried by station affiliates in Illinois and Indiana.
With elections looming later this year, KSDK news director Art Holliday said Maxwell will prove to be a valuable asset because he possesses "extensive experience as a political reporter and investigative reporter.”
Maxwell said in a statement, "Covering Illinois politics has been a wild ride. When I heard about the chance to cover politics on both sides of the Mississippi, I just couldn't turn it down."
An Indiana native, Maxwell earned a bachelor’s degree from Hyles-Anderson College. Before WCIA, he worked as a producer, anchor and editor in Chicago and Florida.
