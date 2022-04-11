KSDK hires political reporter from Springfield, Illinois

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Tapping into the talent pool working in the Illinois capital, KSDK (Channel 5) has hired a new political reporter.

Mark Maxwell, formerly the capital bureau chief for WCIA (Channel 3) in Springfield, will join the news team here later this month.

Maxwell also hosted a Sunday public affairs show that was carried by station affiliates in Illinois and Indiana.

With elections looming later this year, KSDK news director Art Holliday said Maxwell will prove to be a valuable asset because he possesses "extensive experience as a political reporter and investigative reporter.”

Maxwell said in a statement, "Covering Illinois politics has been a wild ride. When I heard about the chance to cover politics on both sides of the Mississippi, I just couldn't turn it down."

An Indiana native, Maxwell earned a bachelor’s degree from Hyles-Anderson College. Before WCIA, he worked as a producer, anchor and editor in Chicago and Florida.

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.