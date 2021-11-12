KSDK hires reporter away from Tennessee station

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A fresh face will grace the KSDK (Channel 5) news screen next month.

Travis Cummings has been signed up to work as a general assignment reporter. His first day on the job will be Dec. 13.

A New Orleans native, Cummings most recently covered the happenings in Chattanooga, Tennessee for WRCB, an NBC-affiliated station like KSDK. During his time there, he also pulled some anchor-desk duties.

Before that, he worked as a reporter and anchor in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Cummings has a bachelor's degree from Spring Hill College in Mobile, Alabama.

