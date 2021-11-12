 Skip to main content
KSDK hires reporter away from Tennessee station
A fresh face will grace the KSDK (Channel 5) news screen next month.

Travis Cummings has been signed up to work as a general assignment reporter. His first day on the job will be Dec. 13.

A New Orleans native, Cummings most recently covered the happenings in Chattanooga, Tennessee for WRCB, an NBC-affiliated station like KSDK. During his time there, he also pulled some anchor-desk duties.

Before that, he worked as a reporter and anchor in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Travis Cummings

KSDK reporter Travis Cummings (Photo by KSDK)

Cummings has a bachelor's degree from Spring Hill College in Mobile, Alabama.

