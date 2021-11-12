KSDK hires reporter away from Tennessee station

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
A fresh face will grace the KSDK (Channel 5) news screen next month.
Travis Cummings has been signed up to work as a general assignment reporter. His first day on the job will be Dec. 13.
A New Orleans native, Cummings most recently covered the happenings in Chattanooga, Tennessee for WRCB, an NBC-affiliated station like KSDK. During his time there, he also pulled some anchor-desk duties.
Before that, he worked as a reporter and anchor in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Cummings has a bachelor's degree from Spring Hill College in Mobile, Alabama.
