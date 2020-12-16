KSDK-parent Tegna and AT&T cable still at odds over money

STL viewers who get cable television service through DirectTV or AT&T U-Verse likely have noticed, especially on football Sundays, that they have not been getting KSDK (Channel 5) since Dec. 2.
The reason? Money.
Since their contract expired on Dec. 1, AT&T and Tegna — which owns KSDK and more than 60 other stations in about 50 U.S. markets — have been unable to agree on how much AT&T should pay Tegna for its programming.
These payments, known as retransmission charges or carriage fees, are paid to Tegna by cable operators, who then charge their customers for providing Tegna's content.
In this market, that means programming from KSDK, which is an NBC affiliate and airs that network's shows and sporting events.
In other cities, Tegna stations are affiliated with other networks, such as ABC, CBS, FOX and The CW.
The haggling is going on behind closed doors and neither side is commenting much publicly — other than to claim the other side is being unreasonable.
To wit, here is the statement from Tegna:
"We have been and remain dedicated to working around-the-clock to reach fair, market-based agreements with DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse.
"We have made clear that we are prepared to reach a deal at rates that are competitive with the rates that we have recently agreed to with operators of all sizes. If AT&T is now willing to begin good faith discussions, we are confident we can get a deal done quickly."
As one can imagine, AT&T sees the problem in a different light.
In a recent article in TV Technology, the American Television Alliance (which backs AT&T) said Tegna is asking for “unwarranted increases over their already high fees” and accused the network of taking advantage of its viewers during a pandemic.
The alliance said it was "disappointed that Tegna is ignoring the public interest to weaponize blackouts as a negotiation bargaining chip."
Neither side would comment on the status of the negotiations, or even say whether any bargaining sessions are going on now or have been scheduled in the future.
But until the stalemate is broken, Tegna's shows will not be available to those AT&T cable customers.
