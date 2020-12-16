KSDK-parent Tegna and AT&T cable still at odds over money

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

STL viewers who get cable television service through DirectTV or AT&T U-Verse likely have noticed, especially on football Sundays, that they have not been getting KSDK (Channel 5) since Dec. 2.

The reason? Money.

Since their contract expired on Dec. 1, AT&T and Tegna — which owns KSDK and more than 60 other stations in about 50 U.S. markets — have been unable to agree on how much AT&T should pay Tegna for its programming.

These payments, known as retransmission charges or carriage fees, are paid to Tegna by cable operators, who then charge their customers for providing Tegna's content.

In this market, that means programming from KSDK, which is an NBC affiliate and airs that network's shows and sporting events.

In other cities, Tegna stations are affiliated with other networks, such as ABC, CBS, FOX and The CW.

The haggling is going on behind closed doors and neither side is commenting much publicly — other than to claim the other side is being unreasonable.

To wit, here is the statement from Tegna: