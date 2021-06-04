KSDK parts ways with 'Show Me' host Courtney Budelman

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The observant eyes of television-news viewers have picked up on the absence of Courtney Budelman, a host of the "Show Me St. Louis" feature on KSDK (Channel 5).

Station manager Alicia Elsner said Budelman's contract, which expired in May, was not renewed. Elsner said no other reporter has been named to take her place on the weekday magazine.

A Harvard University graduate with a master's degree from Syracuse University, Budelman came to STL in May 2019 after having worked for nine years at several televisions stations and a radio station in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

