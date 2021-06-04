 Skip to main content
KSDK parts ways with 'Show Me' host Courtney Budelman
KSDK parts ways with 'Show Me' host Courtney Budelman

The observant eyes of television-news viewers have picked up on the absence of Courtney Budelman, a host of the "Show Me St. Louis" feature on KSDK (Channel 5).

Station manager Alicia Elsner said Budelman's contract, which expired in May, was not renewed. Elsner said no other reporter has been named to take her place on the weekday magazine.

A Harvard University graduate with a master's degree from Syracuse University, Budelman came to STL in May 2019 after having worked for nine years at several televisions stations and a radio station in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Courtney Budelman

KSDK reporter Courtney Budelman. (Photo from KSDK)
