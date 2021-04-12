KSDK promotes Rhyan Henson to weekend anchor position

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman
Some changes are taking place in the anchoring lineup at KSDK (Channel 5).
Reporter Rhyan Henson has been named co-anchor of the Saturday morning (9 a.m.) newscast, moving alongside longtime anchor Kelly Jackson.
Henson is a Calverton Park native who graduated from MICDS High School and Butler University. He returned to his hometown in 2018 after several years of toiling in the Texas news fields.

Henson will begin the co-anchoring gig on Saturday, and will remain as reporter during the week.
Another move, begun last week, has sports reporter Hanna Yates moving into the sports anchor slot for the earlier Sunday night newscasts.
Like Henson, Yates is an STL native. She graduated from Oakville High School and the University of Missouri.
Station honchos said along with increasing Yates' visibility, the move allows sports director Frank Cusumano more time to prepare "Sports Plus," which airs at 10:30 p.m. Sundays.
Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman.
