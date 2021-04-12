 Skip to main content
KSDK promotes Rhyan Henson to weekend anchor position
Some changes are taking place in the anchoring lineup at KSDK (Channel 5).

Reporter Rhyan Henson has been named co-anchor of the Saturday morning (9 a.m.) newscast, moving alongside longtime anchor Kelly Jackson.

Rhyan Henson of KSDK (Photo by KSDK)

Henson is a Calverton Park native who graduated from MICDS High School and Butler University. He returned to his hometown in 2018 after several years of toiling in the Texas news fields. 

Henson will begin the co-anchoring gig on Saturday, and will remain as reporter during the week.

Another move, begun last week, has sports reporter Hanna Yates moving into the sports anchor slot for the earlier Sunday night newscasts.

Hanna Yates of KSDK (Photo by KSDK)

Like Henson, Yates is an STL native. She graduated from Oakville High School and the University of Missouri.

Station honchos said along with increasing Yates' visibility, the move allows sports director Frank Cusumano more time to prepare "Sports Plus," which airs at 10:30 p.m. Sundays.

