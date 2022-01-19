KSDK reporter appeared Wednesday on 'Ellen Degeneres Show'

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Describing the incident as "a gift," KSDK reporter Michelle Li appeared Wednesday on the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" to talk about anti-Asian sentiments aimed at her.

On New Year's Day, Li reported on traditional foods eaten on the holiday to bring good luck. At the end of the segment, Li noted that "I ate dumpling soup; that's what a lot of Koreans do."

Shortly after the segment aired, Li got a call from a female viewer who left a voicemail message criticizing Li for being "very Asian" and told Li to "keep her Korean to herself."

On Wednesday, Li said that when she went on air to report the incident, "my phone just blew up" with viewers supporting Li.

"The world saw it, and the world stood up to it," Li said, adding that it became a gift because "who gets to say that the world stood up for you in a moment?"

Li added that the response from the STL market and elsewhere has been overwhelmingly positive.

And Li picked up another gift, from DeGeneres.

The host told Li, "I admire (Li) so much for the way you handled it," — and then gave Li a check for $15,000 for the #VeryAsian drive that Li and a friend started after the incident.

The drive offers a line of merchandise with the logo "Very Asian," and the proceeds will go to the Asian American Journalists Association.

Near the end of the 10-minute segment, Li also revealed that she has talked with the woman who left the anti-Asian message.

Said Li, "She apologized; I accepted."

Li grew up in western Missouri and graduated from the University of Kansas. She came to KSDK in April after having been a morning anchor at KING (Channel 5) in Seattle.

