KSDK reporter gets racist message for being 'very Asian'
KSDK reporter gets racist message for being 'very Asian'

Michelle Li

Michelle Li (Photo by KSDK)

What started as a standard New Year's Day feature about food traditions has evolved into a national discussion about race and ethnicity — and being "very Asian."

On Jan. 1, KSDK (Channel 5) reporter Michelle Li, who is of Korean descent and reared in Missouri, shared how some traditionally American foods for New Year’s symbolize good luck.

After listing some food items, Li noted that "I ate dumpling soup; that's what a lot of Koreans do."

Shortly after the short segment aired, Li got a call from a female viewer who left a voicemail message that criticized Li for being "very Asian" and told Li to "keep her Korean to herself."

After posting this phone message on social media, Li quickly garnered support from thousands of people around the world, applauding her for shining a light on anti-Asian sentiments.

On Tuesday, Li announced on social media that a line of merchandise — with the logo "Very Asian" — is being released as a pop-up project by Li and KARE's Gia Vang.

Li's post indicated that after production costs, proceeds from the merchandise will got to the Asian Americans Journalists Association.

Li could not be reached for comment.

She joined KSDK in April, after having been a morning anchor at KING (Channel 5) in Seattle. Before that, she worked at stations in Wisconsin, North Carolina and Springfield, Missouri. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Kansas.

