KSDK reporter to appear Wednesday on 'Ellen Degeneres Show'

KSDK reporter Michelle Li, who made national news after becoming the target of anti-Asian sentiments, will appear this week on the "Ellen DeGeneres Show."
Li said she ventured to Hollywood on Jan. 10 — and "took many Covid tests" — to record her appearance. The show will air at 3 p.m. Wednesday on KSDK (Channel 5).
Li's national recognition began with a standard New Year's Day feature on a KSDK newscast, in which Li talked about traditional foods eaten on the holiday to bring good luck.
At the end of the segment, Li noted that "I ate dumpling soup; that's what a lot of Koreans do."
Shortly after the segment aired, Li got a call from a female viewer who left a voicemail message that criticized Li for being "very Asian" and told Li to "keep her Korean to herself."
After posting this phone message on social media, Li quickly garnered support from thousands of people around the world, applauding her for shining a light on anti-Asian sentiments.
On the heels of the message, Li announced that a line of merchandise — with the logo "Very Asian" — was being released. She said proceeds will go to the Asian Americans Journalists Association.
Li said the movement "seems like it's still going strong. I'm still doing three to four interviews a day around the globe on it."
Li grew up in western Missouri and graduated from the University of Kansas. She came to KSDK in April after having been a morning anchor at KING (Channel 5) in Seattle.