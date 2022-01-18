KSDK reporter to appear Wednesday on 'Ellen Degeneres Show'

After posting this phone message on social media, Li quickly garnered support from thousands of people around the world, applauding her for shining a light on anti-Asian sentiments.

On the heels of the message, Li announced that a line of merchandise — with the logo "Very Asian" — was being released. She said proceeds will go to the Asian Americans Journalists Association.

Li said the movement "seems like it's still going strong. I'm still doing three to four interviews a day around the globe on it."

Li grew up in western Missouri and graduated from the University of Kansas. She came to KSDK in April after having been a morning anchor at KING (Channel 5) in Seattle.

