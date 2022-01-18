KSDK reporters Casey Nolen and Abby Llorico are headed to DC — and the altar

Talk about major ch-ch-changes ...
KSDK (Channel 5) reporters Casey Nolen and Abby Llorico will be ankling the station in March to take new jobs at WUSA (Channel 9) in Washington.
Nolen said the pair's last day at KSDK will be March 4; and that they are set to start at their new station about two weeks following.
And then when summer rolls around, the two plan to tie the knot. They have set a wedding date in July for here in STL. The pair has been dating for about four years, they said.
"It's been an emotional decision to say the least," Nolen said. "I never thought I would leave. But we are excited for this new adventure as a new couple."
A Mizzou grad who grew up in Chaffee, Mo., near Cape Girardeau, Nolen came to KSDK in 2007 and has served as an anchor, political reporter and an investigative reporter.
Also, he hosted the "Stay Tuned" show on KETC (Channel 9) from 2012 to 2017.
Llorico, who grew up in St. Louis and St. Charles counties before moving to Indiana for high school, joined the station in 2017.
Along with a variety of reporting assignments, she also was the host of the station's food show "Abby Eats St. Louis."
"These are great opportunities for both Casey and Abby," KSDK general manager Alicia Elsner said.
WUSA is often referred to as the flagship station in the chain owned by Tegna Inc., which also is KSDK's parent company.
Once in the nation's capital, Nolen and Llorico will be able to renew ties with former KSDK meteorologist Chester Lampkin, who left his hometown for WUSA in 2019.