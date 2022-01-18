KSDK reporters Casey Nolen and Abby Llorico are headed to DC — and the altar

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Talk about major ch-ch-changes ...

KSDK (Channel 5) reporters Casey Nolen and Abby Llorico will be ankling the station in March to take new jobs at WUSA (Channel 9) in Washington.

Nolen said the pair's last day at KSDK will be March 4; and that they are set to start at their new station about two weeks following.

And then when summer rolls around, the two plan to tie the knot. They have set a wedding date in July for here in STL. The pair has been dating for about four years, they said.

"It's been an emotional decision to say the least," Nolen said. "I never thought I would leave. But we are excited for this new adventure as a new couple."

A Mizzou grad who grew up in Chaffee, Mo., near Cape Girardeau, Nolen came to KSDK in 2007 and has served as an anchor, political reporter and an investigative reporter.

Also, he hosted the "Stay Tuned" show on KETC (Channel 9) from 2012 to 2017.