KSDK’s Randhawa leaving station for job in Seattle

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

After more than six years at KSDK (Channel 5) — a relatively lengthy stay these days in local television news — PJ Randhawa is bolting from the station next week and heading west, and north.

In a message posted Monday night on Twitter, Randhawa said she is leaving our fair burg to take a job as an investigative reporter at KING (Channel 5) in Seattle.

Like KSDK, the Seattle station is an NBC affiliate owned by Tegna Inc.

In part, Randhawa's post said: "I’m so excited for this new chapter. But wherever I go, I’ll carry a piece of the Lou in my heart."

Her last day on local airwaves will be Jan. 14.

KSDK anchor Mike Bush joined a number of social media followers to congratulate her, saying: "Just another big step for an exceptional talent. But we’re going to miss you."

Randhawa, a native of Canada, has a master's degree from DePaul University. She joined KSDK in May 2015 after handling assignments at stations in South Carolina and South Dakota.

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.