KSDK’s Randhawa leaving station for job in Seattle

After more than six years at KSDK (Channel 5) — a relatively lengthy stay these days in local television news — PJ Randhawa is bolting from the station next week and heading west, and north.
In a message posted Monday night on Twitter, Randhawa said she is leaving our fair burg to take a job as an investigative reporter at KING (Channel 5) in Seattle.
Like KSDK, the Seattle station is an NBC affiliate owned by Tegna Inc.
In part, Randhawa's post said: "I’m so excited for this new chapter. But wherever I go, I’ll carry a piece of the Lou in my heart."
BREAKING (PERSONAL) NEWS!
I’m moving to Seattle! Starting Jan 24th Ill be an Investigative Reporter for @KING5 NBC’s #FacingRace team.
I’m so excited for this new chapter.
But wherever I go, I’ll carry a piece of the Lou in my heart ♥️
My last day at ksdk is 1/14 pic.twitter.com/QJDnoOs1Oa
Her last day on local airwaves will be Jan. 14.
KSDK anchor Mike Bush joined a number of social media followers to congratulate her, saying: "Just another big step for an exceptional talent. But we’re going to miss you."
Just another big step for an exceptional talent. But we're going to miss you!
Randhawa, a native of Canada, has a master's degree from DePaul University. She joined KSDK in May 2015 after handling assignments at stations in South Carolina and South Dakota.
