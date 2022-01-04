 Skip to main content
KSDK’s Randhawa leaving station for job in Seattle
KSDK's Randhawa leaving station for job in Seattle

KSDK reporter PJ Randhawa

KSDK reporter PJ Randhawa (Photo by KSDK)

After more than six years at KSDK (Channel 5) — a relatively lengthy stay these days in local television news — PJ Randhawa is bolting from the station next week and heading west, and north.

In a message posted Monday night on Twitter, Randhawa said she is leaving our fair burg to take a job as an investigative reporter at KING (Channel 5) in Seattle.

Like KSDK, the Seattle station is an NBC affiliate owned by Tegna Inc.

In part, Randhawa's post said: "I’m so excited for this new chapter. But wherever I go, I’ll carry a piece of the Lou in my heart."

Her last day on local airwaves will be Jan. 14.

KSDK anchor Mike Bush joined a number of social media followers to congratulate her, saying: "Just another big step for an exceptional talent. But we’re going to miss you."

Randhawa, a native of Canada, has a master's degree from DePaul University. She joined KSDK in May 2015 after handling assignments at stations in South Carolina and South Dakota.

