KSDK's Ahmad Hicks among those lauded by Boys & Girls Club

As the year winds to a close, the Boys & Girls Club of Greater St. Louis is awarding more honors for 2020 accomplishments.

And one of the top honors has gone to KSDK (Channel 5) sports reporter Ahmad Hicks, who was inducted into the club's Alumni Hall of Honor.

Born and reared in STL, Hicks is a graduate of Kirkwood High and Southern Illinois University-Carbondale. He began his television career in Tennessee and returned home in 2018 to take the KSDK job.

The inductees were selected for their achievements, leadership and service to area youth. Also inducted were Sam Adams, Malcolm Crawford, Rashidah Ivory, Dr. Kia Moore and James Paine.

Also, club board member Peggy Guest was given the Richard H. Amberg Award for continued leadership and commitment to the club.

Last week, the club named Ja’Niyah Banks-Ewing as its Youth of the Year. Runners-up were Diondre Fulton, Triniti Groves and Troy Staten.

