KSDK's Art Holliday lauded by state broadcasting group

Veteran STL reporter Art Holliday, now the news director at KSDK (Channel 5), will be inducted this summer into the Missouri Broadcasters Association's Hall of Fame.

Holliday is one of five personalities, and the only one from STL, who will be inducted at a ceremony slated for June 10 in the Lake of the Ozarks.

art holliday ksds ch5 tv

NBC broadcaster Art Holliday. (Photo courtesy KSDK-TV, Channel 5)

A St. Charles native and University of Missouri journalism school grad, Holliday started at KSDK in 1979 as a sportscaster and has since worked most every beat at the station.

One year ago, Holliday was named as the news director —the first Black person to head news operations at a St. Louis station.

This upcoming induction is a hat trick for Holliday, who already is a member of the St. Louis Media History Foundation and Greater St. Louis Association of Black Journalists halls of fame.

