KSDK's Art Holliday now in state broadcasting hall of fame

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It's official: Art Holliday is now a statewide hall-of-famer.

Last weekend, Holliday — a longtime reporter and anchor in STL and now the news director at KSDK (Channel 5) — was inducted Saturday into the Missouri Broadcasters Association's Hall of Fame at a ceremony at Lake of the Ozarks.

A St. Charles native and University of Missouri journalism graduate, Holliday also is the first Black person to head news operations at a local Louis station.

Previous to this latest honor, Holliday had been inducted into the halls of fame of the St. Louis Media History Foundation and Greater St. Louis Association of Black Journalists.

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.