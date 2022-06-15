 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
KSDK's Art Holliday now in state broadcasting hall of fame

art holliday ksds ch5 tv

NBC broadcaster Art Holliday. (Photo courtesy KSDK-TV, Channel 5)

It's official: Art Holliday is now a statewide hall-of-famer.

Last weekend, Holliday — a longtime reporter and anchor in STL and now the news director at KSDK (Channel 5) — was inducted Saturday into the Missouri Broadcasters Association's Hall of Fame at a ceremony at Lake of the Ozarks.

A St. Charles native and University of Missouri journalism graduate, Holliday also is the first Black person to head news operations at a local Louis station.

Previous to this latest honor, Holliday had been inducted into the halls of fame of the St. Louis Media History Foundation and Greater St. Louis Association of Black Journalists.

