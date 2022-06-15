KSDK's Art Holliday now in state broadcasting hall of fame

It's official: Art Holliday is now a statewide hall-of-famer.
Last weekend, Holliday — a longtime reporter and anchor in STL and now the news director at KSDK (Channel 5) — was inducted Saturday into the Missouri Broadcasters Association's Hall of Fame at a ceremony at Lake of the Ozarks.
A St. Charles native and University of Missouri journalism graduate, Holliday also is the first Black person to head news operations at a local Louis station.
Previous to this latest honor, Holliday had been inducted into the halls of fame of the St. Louis Media History Foundation and Greater St. Louis Association of Black Journalists.
As seen on TV: A look at some favorite St. Louis news personalities
Meet some of St. Louis' favorite TV news personalities.
A life in TV news wasn’t her original plan, but Samantha Jones discovered a passion for journalism and never looked back.
St. Louis news anchor emphasizes how fortunate he's been — not only with his family, which now includes two grandchildren — but also his work.
Having recently moved into the high-profile 6 p.m. anchor slot, Shirley Washington has goals and high standards.
Shifting winds and clearing skies: KMOV meteorologist Kristen Cornett, adopted at birth, is getting to know her biological family
Cornett, 47, met a biological sister and her bio mother in her 20s but recently has made some stunning family discoveries.
On March 4, Art Holliday, KSDK’s longest-serving journalist, became the first Black news director in the station’s 75-year history.
The longtime newsman has covered powerful politicians, popular celebrities and shocking disasters during his 50-year career. But some of the best stories are about himself.
Allred's daughter was born three months premature. Then Allred underwent a transplant, which meant looser COVID-19 restrictions didn't apply to her.
The KSDK morning anchor has been a fixture in St. Louis for 17 years. Here's the story of how he got here.
TV news anchor Jasmine Huda has made her career her own way.
Ehrhardt, who has a relentlessly upbeat demeanor, takes the job seriously but not himself.