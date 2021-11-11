 Skip to main content
KSDK's Frank Cusumano's car stolen — from Chaifetz lot
frank cusumano

Frank Cusumano in 2016 (Photo by Joel Hulsey, KSDK)

The first steal registered Wednesday before the SLU Billikens' game against Harris-Stowe was not on the court, but on the Chaifetz Arena parking lot.

And the vehicle picked off just so happened to belong to KSDK's (Channel 5) sporting stalwart Frank Cusumano.

According to a St. Louis police report, the veteran sports anchor/reporter said that about 2 p.m. Wednesday, he parked in the Chaifetz lot at 1 South Compton Avenue.

When he left the arena at 2:30 p.m., his 2015 Audi A7 was gone. St. Louis police said they are pressing an investigation.

Cusumano declined to comment on the turnover.

Oddly coincidental, Cusumano is no stranger to basketball steals: He was a sparkplug all-district guard at De Smet High and captained its undefeated 1979 state championship squad.

He went on to hoop it up at the University of Missouri St. Louis and in 2018, he was elected to the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.

Cusumano has been with the KSDK staff since 1993.

