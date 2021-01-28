 Skip to main content
KSDK's Morgan Young heading to Dallas TV station
KSDK's Morgan Young heading to Dallas TV station

News around the news business is that KSDK (Channel 5) reporter/anchor Morgan Young is moving on to a bigger market — and one closer to her mother.

Young will soon ankle KSDK to head south for Dallas to work at WFAA (Channel 8), an ABC affiliate owned by Tegna, which also is KSDK's parent company.

Morgan Young

Morgan Young (Photo from KSDK)

In a Facebook post, Young noted, "I’ve accepted a dream offer to get to do what I love in the same city as my momma, and I’m thrilled. St. Louis, we’ve still got a month together. Dallas, I’ll see you very soon."

Young will make her Dallas debut in March.

According to Nielsen, the Dallas-Fort Worth television market is the fifth biggest in the U.S., with roughly 2.6 million households in its coverage area. STL, with about 1.1 million households, is ranked at No. 23.

Before coming to STL, Young worked for three years in Montgomery, Alabama. She has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Missouri at Columbia.

Young was was part of a hiring flurry by KSDK in April-May 2019, when the station also hired meteorologist Tracy Hinson and reporters Sara Machi, Justina Coronel and Courtney Budelman. Those four remain at the station.

