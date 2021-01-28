KSDK's Morgan Young heading to Dallas TV station

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

News around the news business is that KSDK (Channel 5) reporter/anchor Morgan Young is moving on to a bigger market — and one closer to her mother.

Young will soon ankle KSDK to head south for Dallas to work at WFAA (Channel 8), an ABC affiliate owned by Tegna, which also is KSDK's parent company.

In a Facebook post, Young noted, "I’ve accepted a dream offer to get to do what I love in the same city as my momma, and I’m thrilled. St. Louis, we’ve still got a month together. Dallas, I’ll see you very soon."

Young will make her Dallas debut in March.

According to Nielsen, the Dallas-Fort Worth television market is the fifth biggest in the U.S., with roughly 2.6 million households in its coverage area. STL, with about 1.1 million households, is ranked at No. 23.