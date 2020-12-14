KSDK's Ryan Dean returning to on-air in January

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

After almost two years off the air and in management for KSDK (Channel 5), former reporter Ryan Dean will be back on the television screen next month.

Dean, the station's managing editor since January 2019, will be back on the air Jan. 4, when he will co-anchor the 10 a.m. newscast with Savannah Louie.

The move was announced last week by Carol Fowler, KSDK's director of content (aka: news director), who added that a search has started to find Dean's replacement on the management team.

Dean joined the station as an on-air reporter in 2008 and also did some anchor work, including a 10-year run as a host of "Today in St. Louis."

He is married to Dana Dean, host of KSDK's "Show Me St. Louis."

Dean said the move was spurred in part by his missing on-air appearances and deadline reporting.

"To me, planning how we cover the news isn’t nearly as rewarding as it is covering the news,” Dean said in a statement.

"I miss being on the front lines," he said. "I love storytelling, I love breaking news live shots and I love being in the community."

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.