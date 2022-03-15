KSHE adding morning-drive jock; switching weekday line-up

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A new voice will be joining KSHE (94.7 FM) next month, partnering up with rock radio stalwart John "U-Man" Ulett.

Starting April 4, AD Rowntree will join Ulett on the morning-drive show, weekdays from 6-10 a.m. (Rowntree actually will fly solo for the first hour, as Ulett doesn't join the show until 7 a.m.)

The well-traveled Rowntree comes to KSHE from the iHeart Radio chain, having worked gigs in Houston, Las Vegas, San Diego, Denver, Cincinnati, Oklahoma City, Omaha and Orlando.

"AD has been on our radar for a long time, and it’s great to get the deal done," KSHE program director Marty Linck said in a statement.

In addition, KSHE also will tweak its weekday line-up a bit:

Guy Favazza will take over the midday shift, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Mark Klose will move to the night shift, 6-10 p.m. Lauren "Lern" Elwell will remain in the afternoon drive slot, 2-6 p.m.

