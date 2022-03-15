 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
KSHE adding morning-drive jock, switching weekday lineup

A new voice will be joining KSHE (94.7 FM) next month, partnering up with rock radio stalwart John "U-Man" Ulett.

Starting April 4, AD Rowntree will join Ulett on the morning-drive show, weekdays from 6-10 a.m. (Rowntree actually will fly solo for the first hour, as Ulett doesn't join the show until 7 a.m.)

AD Rowntree

AD Rowntree (Photo by Hubbard Ccommunications)

The well-traveled Rowntree comes to KSHE from the iHeart Radio chain, having worked gigs in Houston, Las Vegas, San Diego, Denver, Cincinnati, Oklahoma City, Omaha and Orlando.

"AD has been on our radar for a long time, and it’s great to get the deal done," KSHE program director Marty Linck said in a statement.

In addition, KSHE also will tweak its weekday lineup a bit:

Guy Favazza will take over the midday shift, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; and Mark Klose will move to the night shift, 6-10 p.m. Lauren "Lern" Elwell will remain in the afternoon drive slot, 2-6 p.m.

