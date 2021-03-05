KSHE back on top in recent radio ratings

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

After being knocked out of its usual No. 1 spot in radio ratings by around-the-clock Christmas music in December, rock radio returns to the summit.

Classic rock station KSHE (94.7 FM) reclaimed its No. 1 ranking in the latest Nielsen ratings, covering the period from Jan. 7 to Feb. 3.

Finishing at No. 2 was classic hits KLOU (103.3 FM) and taking the bronze was adult contemporary KEZK (102.5 FM), which grabbed the No. 1 spot over the holidays with 24-hour Christmas music.

Rounding out the top 10 were alternative rock KPNT (107.7 FM); adult hits WARH (106.5 FM); Christian KLJY (99.1 FM); country KSD-FM (93.7 FM); adult contemporary KYKY (98.1 FM); sports-talk WXOS (101.1 FM); and urban contemporary WFUN (95.5 FM).

In the talk-is-cheap category, none of the major news-talk stations in the market cracked the top 10: KMOX (1120 AM) finished at No. 11, KWMU (90.7 FM) registered at No. 14 and KFTK (97.1 FM) came in at No. 15.

Another news-talk station, KTRS (550 AM), does not subscribe to the Nielsen ratings service.

The rankings are based on the percentage of a market’s total radio listeners (12 and older) between 6 a.m. and midnight, seven days a week. The St. Louis market is the 24th largest in the U.S.

