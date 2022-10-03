KSHE jocks willing to spill stories from station’s past

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Fans of classic-rock radio will be stoked to know that our fair burg’s bastion of the genre will host a night of storytelling about the freak frequency.

On Friday, current and former jocks from KSHE (94.7 FM), will present “More Stories from the Window” — behind-the-scenes tales of happenings at the station.

The show is at 8 p.m. at the River City Casino. Doors open at 7 p.m.; tickets are $19.95.

(The “window” is a reference to the station’s earlier days when its studios were in Crestwood and featured a slide-up window through which listeners bought concert tickets and chatted with on-air personalities.)

Current jocks lined up to appear are Guy Favazza; Mark Klose; Lauren “Lern” Elwell; and, of course, John “The U-Man” Ulett.

Some of the other personalities slated to attend are: “Radio Rich” Dalton; Joy “In The Morning” Grdnic; Ted Habeck; Katy Kruze; Joe “Mama” Mason; Carl “The Intern” Middleman; Jim Singer; and Ron Stevens.

Also, members of several bands — Mama’s Pride, Gypsy, Pavlov’s Dog and El Monstero — will be on hand.

Another guest slated for the event is David Grafman, the son of Sheldon “Shelley” Grafman, the driving creative force behind the station.

Before the elder Grafman arrived at the station in 1967, KSHE had spent six years as a struggling, easy-listening station aimed at middle-aged women (hence the name, “K-SHE”).

But Grafman decided to tap into the growing taste among young Americans for harder, louder rock that didn’t fit into AM pop radio’s four-minutes-max maxim.

So almost 55 years ago, on Nov. 7, 1967, a jock dropped the needle on “White Rabbit” by Jefferson Airplane and real-rock radio was born.

Under the banner of Century Broadcasting, Grafman and his brother, Howard, who handled the finances, went on to buy FM stations in Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Detroit and helped spread the type of music KSHE was playing.

“It will be a rare peek into 55 years of shenanigans that took place at a radio station most of us grew up with,” program director Marty Linck said.