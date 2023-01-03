KSHE returns to top of radio ratings in December

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

For the first time in recent memory, rock-and-roll beat Christmas — at least when it comes to radio station selections.

In December, classic rock KSHE (94.7 FM) moved back to the top of the monthly Nielsen ratings, edging out KEZK (102.5 FM)

While there is nothing new about KSHE winning the ratings game, they managed to grab the Christmas season crown away from KEZK, which has for years finished at the top spot by playing holiday music around the clock after Thanksgiving.

It was a close race, however, with KSHE compiling a rating of 9.5, compared to 9.4 for KEZK.

The ratings numbers represent the percentage of a radio market’s total listeners every day between 6 a.m. and midnight.

Finishing in third place was adult WARH (106.5 FM), which had surprisingly captured the No. 1 spot in October and November. They earned a rating of 9.0.

Rounding out the top 10 were: urban contemporary WFUN (96.3 FM); alternative rock KPNT (105.7 FM); Christian contemporary KLJY (99.1 FM); classic hits KLOU (103.3 FM); country music WIL (92.3 FM); country music KSD (93.7 FM); and National Public Radio affiliate KWMU (90.7 FM).

This is the second straight month that the NPR outlet, aka St. Louis Public Radio, has cracked the top 10 stations list.

In the talk-radio format, news/talk KMOX (1120 AM) fell one spot, to No. 12, compared to November. They were edged out of the No. 11 slot by sports/talk WXOS (101.1 FM), this market’s ESPN affiliate. Conservative talk KFTK (97.7 FM) stayed at No. 16 for the third month in a row.

Our mighty metropolitan radio market is the 24th largest in the U.S.