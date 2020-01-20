You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
KSHE rocks changes to weekday deejay lineup
0 comments

KSHE rocks changes to weekday deejay lineup

  • 0
Support local journalism for 99¢
'U-Man" and 'Favazz'

John "U-Man" Ulett, left, and Guy "Favazz" Favazza, KSHE's new morning-drive team. Photo by Ben Vogelsang

 Photo by Ben Vogelsang

Woke up this morning and classic rock was on your mind?

Understandable, since some changes are taking place, starting Monday, at KSHE (94.7 FM).

First, the morning-drive team has gotten one-half of an overhaul: 

Guy "Favazz" Favazza, a 28-year-plus veteran of the station, now joins John "U-Man" Ulett during the 6 to 10 a.m. shift.

For the math-curious, the pairing of Ulett and Favazza puts almost 73 years of KSHE rock jockeying together: Ulett started at the station in May 1976 and Favazza came on board in June 1991.

Lauren "Lern" Elwell, a 10-years station stalwart who had been paired with Ulett in the morning and then stayed on by herself until noon, now flies solo on the afternoon-drive shift, 2 to 6 p.m.

And last, but far from least, Mark Klose is back on full-time duty. He will man the midday shift from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Klose, who first started at KSHE in 1973 and then left for other stations in later years, also will bring with him a revival of "Klose's Cut Above," which are longer-play selections that will air at noon each weekday.

0 comments

Tags

Joe's St. Louis e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports