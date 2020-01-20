KSHE rocks changes to weekday deejay lineup

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Woke up this morning and classic rock was on your mind?

Understandable, since some changes are taking place, starting Monday, at KSHE (94.7 FM).

First, the morning-drive team has gotten one-half of an overhaul:

Guy "Favazz" Favazza, a 28-year-plus veteran of the station, now joins John "U-Man" Ulett during the 6 to 10 a.m. shift.

For the math-curious, the pairing of Ulett and Favazza puts almost 73 years of KSHE rock jockeying together: Ulett started at the station in May 1976 and Favazza came on board in June 1991.

Lauren "Lern" Elwell, a 10-years station stalwart who had been paired with Ulett in the morning and then stayed on by herself until noon, now flies solo on the afternoon-drive shift, 2 to 6 p.m.

And last, but far from least, Mark Klose is back on full-time duty. He will man the midday shift from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Klose, who first started at KSHE in 1973 and then left for other stations in later years, also will bring with him a revival of "Klose's Cut Above," which are longer-play selections that will air at noon each weekday.

