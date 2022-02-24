KSHE still rules radio ratings, but challengers getting close

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Now that the holiday ratings season is well past gone, let's look at the latest STL radio rankings — for January.

Classic rock KSHE (94.7 FM) retained the champion's belt, but the field has closed in on the titleholder.

While KSHE picked up a mark of 8.5, country music KSD (93.7 FM) jumped up to the No. 2 spot with a rating of 8.2, according to the latest Nielsen ratings.

Closing out the trinity of top stations is Christian radio KLJY (99.1 FM), which garnered a 7.8.

The ratings are representative of the percentage of a market’s total radio listeners (12 and older) that a station gets between 6 a.m. and midnight, seven days a week.

The rest of the top 10 (Nos. 4-10) is: Alternative rock KPNT (105.7 FM); adult contemporary KEZK (102.5 FM); adult contemporary WFUN (96.3 FM); adult hits WARH (106.5 FM); classic hits KLOU (103.3 FM); sports/talk WXOS (101.1 FM); and country music WIL (92.3 FM).

In the talk radio battle, conservative KFTK (97.1 FM) finished at No. 11 with a mark of 4.0. Legacy station KMOX — lighting candles for MLB baseball's return — finished at No. 12, with a rating of 3.6.

Of the top 10 stations, five are owned by Hubbard Radio St. Louis (KSHE, KPNT, WARH, WXOS and WIL).

Audacy St. Louis (KEZK, WFUN) and iHeart Media (KSD, KLOU) each had two frequencies in the top 10, with Gateway Creative Broadcasting (KLJY) grabbing the other spot.

STL is the 24th largest radio market in the nation.

