KSHE, 'The Point' keep rock atop STL radio ratings

Old school or new school, it's still rock 'n' roll at the top of the radio ratings for the STL market.

According to the latest (May) Nielsen ratings released Tuesday, two Hubbard-St. Louis rock stations own the top spots.

Classic rocker KSHE (94.7 FM) easily maintained its title, with a rating of 13.0 — about 50% higher than its closest competitor.

And that closest competitor happens to be Hubbard's alternative rock KPNT (105.7 FM), which took the runner-up spot with a rating of 8.7.

Ratings are based on the percentage of a market’s total radio listeners (12 and older) between 6 a.m. and midnight, seven days a week. STL is the 24th largest market in the U.S.

Breaking up Hubbard's chance to sweep the top three spots was classic hits KLOU (103.3 FM), which took third place with a rating of 7.4.

Hubbard's adult hits WARH (106.5 FM) finished fourth with a 6.9 rating.

Finishing in the Nos. 5-8 places were: adult contemporary KEZK (102.5 FM); news/talk KMOX (1120 AM); Christian KLJY (99.1 FM); adult contemporary KYKY (98.1 FM).