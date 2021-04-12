KTRS celebrating 25th anniversary on Thursday

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

For a silver anniversary, KTRS (550 AM) is enlisting a pair of its silver-tongued talkers to celebrate its 25 years on the air.

John Carney and Wendy Wiese, two of the original radio-show hosts who started with "The Big 550" on April 15, 1996, will host a special from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday.

Another original member of the station roster, "Farmer" Dave Schumacher, will sit in for part of the show.

The show will be broadcast live from the Piccadilly at Manhattan restaurant in Maplewood.

"KTRS has survived the mergers and consolidation of corporate radio and has continued to grow into one of the most successful independent radio stations in the country," said Mark Dorsey, station president and general manager.

KTRS began its official life in 1922, as KSD, and was owned by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

For most of its life, the station featured music formats before switching to a talk-news format, and the call letters KTRS, in 1996.