KTRS host John Carney hosting trivia fundraiser

After two years of only virtual existence because of COVID-19 concerns, radio raconteur John Carney will go live and in-person for his third annual trivia fundraiser to benefit “Carney’s Kids.”
On Oct. 29, the longtime KTRS (550 AM) talker will host “Trick-or-Trivia,” a Halloween-themed benefit co-sponsored by the Greater STL Restaurant Association.
The event will be from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at TASK, 980 Horan Drive in Fenton. TASK — Team Activities for Special Kids — is a nonprofit group that provides athletic activities for children with special needs and is a recipient of funds from Carney’s foundation.
There also will be a best-costume contest. Cost is $25; to register, go to carneyskids.org.
Editor’s note: Joe Holleman appears regularly on the late-morning show on KTRS.