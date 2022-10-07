KTRS host John Carney hosting trivia fundraiser

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

After two years of only virtual existence because of COVID-19 concerns, radio raconteur John Carney will go live and in-person for his third annual trivia fundraiser to benefit “Carney’s Kids.”

On Oct. 29, the longtime KTRS (550 AM) talker will host “Trick-or-Trivia,” a Halloween-themed benefit co-sponsored by the Greater STL Restaurant Association.

The event will be from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at TASK, 980 Horan Drive in Fenton. TASK — Team Activities for Special Kids — is a nonprofit group that provides athletic activities for children with special needs and is a recipient of funds from Carney’s foundation.

There also will be a best-costume contest. Cost is $25; to register, go to carneyskids.org.

Editor’s note: Joe Holleman appears regularly on the late-morning show on KTRS.