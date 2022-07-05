KTVI anchor Randi Naughton retiring in two weeks

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The window to wave goodbye to Randi Naughton of KTVI (Channel 2) just got smaller.

Station honchos are now saying the longtime anchor will sign off on July 19 (and not July 25, as originally planned).

Naughton will retire after 30 years at the stations. In 1992, she signed on with KTVI as a sports anchor. She moved to Channel 2’s morning show, alongside John Pertzborn, in 1999.

She will be replaced by Ty Hawkins, who will join the morning team that includes Pertzborn, Margie Ellisor and Blaire Ledet. Hawkins has been at the station since November 2020.

She has spent more than 40 years in the broadcasting business, starting in Buffalo, New York. She moved to our fair burg in the late 1980s and worked at several radio stations before moving on to home screens.

