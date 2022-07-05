 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

KTVI anchor Randi Naughton retiring in two weeks

  • 0
Randi Naughton

KTVI's Randi Naughton with Jon Hamm in 2015

The window to wave goodbye to Randi Naughton of KTVI (Channel 2) just got smaller.

Station honchos are now saying the longtime anchor will sign off on July 19 (and not July 25, as originally planned).

Naughton will retire after 30 years at the stations. In 1992, she signed on with KTVI as a sports anchor. She moved to Channel 2’s morning show, alongside John Pertzborn, in 1999.

She will be replaced by Ty Hawkins, who will join the morning team that includes Pertzborn, Margie Ellisor and Blaire Ledet. Hawkins has been at the station since November 2020.

She has spent more than 40 years in the broadcasting business, starting in Buffalo, New York. She moved to our fair burg in the late 1980s and worked at several radio stations before moving on to home screens.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News