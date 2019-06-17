Subscribe for 99¢

The weather forecast at KTVI (Channel 2) has changed, with the hiring of meteorologist Brigit Mahoney.

Mahoney already is on the air, working weekday shifts as needed, a station official said. 

New KTVI meteorologist Brigit Mahoney (Photo by KTVI-Channel 2)

While earning a bachelor's degree in atmospheric science from the University of Missouri, Mahoney worked as a production assistant at KMIZ (Channel 17) in Columbia. After graduating, she stayed as the station for two years as the weekday morning meteorologist.

In a statement from the station, Mahoney attributes her interest in weather back to stories of how a 1975 tornado hit her hometown of Omaha, Neb. and destroyed the street on which her family's business was located.

