KTVI hires Zara Barker as new nightside reporter

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
A new news face has arrived on the night shift at KTVI (Channel 2).
Zara Barker, a southern California native and University of Missouri graduate, joined the reporting staff this week.
Barker is not a stranger to STL; she worked as an intern at KMOV (Channel 4) in 2017.
After graduating from Mizzou's journalism school, Barker went on to get a master's degree in journalism and worked for two years at KMIZ (Channel 17) as an anchor and investigative reporter.
