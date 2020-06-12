You are the owner of this article.
KTVI hires Zara Barker as new nightside reporter
KTVI hires Zara Barker as new nightside reporter

Zara Barker

Zara Barker (Photo by KTVI).

 Joe Holleman

A new news face has arrived on the night shift at KTVI (Channel 2).

Zara Barker, a southern California native and University of Missouri graduate, joined the reporting staff this week.

Barker is not a stranger to STL; she worked as an intern at KMOV (Channel 4) in 2017.

After graduating from Mizzou's journalism school, Barker went on to get a master's degree in journalism and worked for two years at KMIZ (Channel 17) as an anchor and investigative reporter.

