Morning anchor/reporter Kim Hudson will be on medical leave from KTVI (Channel 2) for about the next two months.

In a Facebook post Thursday, Hudson said she has decided to undergo a hysterectomy after fighting uterine fibroids for several years.

Hudson said she underwent a procedure in 2011 to shrink the fibroids, but the symptoms returned after several years. She will have the surgery on Tuesday and will be off work until Oct. 30.

A native STLer, Hudson started working for KTVI in 2006 as an engineer. She moved out in front of the camera in 2010 and has been working as a day-shift reporter and the host of the station's "AM Show."

