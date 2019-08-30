Morning anchor/reporter Kim Hudson will be on medical leave from KTVI (Channel 2) for about the next two months.
In a Facebook post Thursday, Hudson said she has decided to undergo a hysterectomy after fighting uterine fibroids for several years.
Hudson said she underwent a procedure in 2011 to shrink the fibroids, but the symptoms returned after several years. She will have the surgery on Tuesday and will be off work until Oct. 30.
A native STLer, Hudson started working for KTVI in 2006 as an engineer. She moved out in front of the camera in 2010 and has been working as a day-shift reporter and the host of the station's "AM Show."