KTVI kicking off new lifestyle show after Labor Day

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
After Labor Day, KTVI (Channel 2) will deliver a new lifestyle show.
Beginning Sept. 7, the one-hour "Studio STL" will air at noon on weekdays and will, according to station honchos, cover the area's "live music, local businesses, food, fashion, trending topics, health and wellness, and fun."
The show will be hosted by Chelsea Haynes, who joined the Channel 2 team in May.
Haynes comes to town from WATE (Channel 6) in Knoxville, Tennessee, where she hosted a similar lifestyle show since September 2018.
A Houston, Texas, native, Haynes attended the University of Missouri-Columbia.
