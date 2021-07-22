 Skip to main content
KTVI kicking off new lifestyle show after Labor Day
0 comments

KTVI kicking off new lifestyle show after Labor Day

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
KTVI's Chelsea Haynes

KTVI's Chelsea Haynes (Photo by KTVI)

 Lance Tilford

After Labor Day, KTVI (Channel 2) will deliver a new lifestyle show.

Beginning Sept. 7, the one-hour "Studio STL" will air at noon on weekdays and will, according to station honchos, cover the area's "live music, local businesses, food, fashion, trending topics, health and wellness, and fun."

The show will be hosted by Chelsea Haynes, who joined the Channel 2 team in May.

Haynes comes to town from WATE (Channel 6) in Knoxville, Tennessee, where she hosted a similar lifestyle show since September 2018.

A Houston, Texas, native, Haynes attended the University of Missouri-Columbia.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Chat Room: Single moms Bush, Jones bring unique perspective to key political jobs

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports