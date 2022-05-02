KTVI morning anchor Randi Naughton retiring in July

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
After 30 years on STL television, Randi Naughton of KTVI (Channel 2) will soon be able to sleep later during the week.
Naughton will retire on July 25, about 41 years after starting her broadcasting career at a radio station in Buffalo, New York.
She moved to our fair burg in the late 1980s and worked at several radio stations, including KMOX (1120 AM), KTRS (550 AM), KYKY (98.1 FM) and KLOU (103.3 FM).
In 1992, she signed on with KTVI as a sports anchor. She moved to Channel 2's morning show, alongside John Pertzborn, in 1999.
