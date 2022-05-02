KTVI morning anchor Randi Naughton retiring in July

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

After 30 years on STL television, Randi Naughton of KTVI (Channel 2) will soon be able to sleep later during the week.

Naughton will retire on July 25, about 41 years after starting her broadcasting career at a radio station in Buffalo, New York.

She moved to our fair burg in the late 1980s and worked at several radio stations, including KMOX (1120 AM), KTRS (550 AM), KYKY (98.1 FM) and KLOU (103.3 FM).

In 1992, she signed on with KTVI as a sports anchor. She moved to Channel 2's morning show, alongside John Pertzborn, in 1999.

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.