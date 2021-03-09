KTVI moves St. Louis mayoral debate to March 23

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When two television stations schedule back-to-back live debates between two candidates for St. Louis mayor, something has got to give.

And it did.

KTVI (Channel 2) has agreed to move its live, one-hour verbal showdown between Treasurer Tishaura O. Jones and Alderman Cara Spencer to 6 p.m. March 23.

Originally, KTVI had slated the debate for 8 p.m. March 30.

But KETC (Channel 9) had already scheduled its live, one-hour Jones-Spencer debate on that date, with a start time of 7 p.m.

That would have required the two candidates to travel 18 miles — roughly the distance between the Nine Network studios in midtown St. Louis and the KTVI digs in Maryland Heights — in about one minute.

KTVI news director Audrey Prywitch confirmed the new time on Tuesday. The candidates, both of whom agreed to the original schedule, have also agreed to the time change, the station reported.

The KTVI broadcast also will include KPLR (Channel 11) and KMOX (1120 AM), which will simulcast the show. Other partners are the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Greater St. Louis Association of Black Journalists and the St. Louis Press Club.