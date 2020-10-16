KTVI reporter Derrion Henderson takes anchor gig in S.C.

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

No more part-time anchoring for departing KTVI (Channel 2) reporter Derrion Henderson.

The STL native will be moving soon to South Carolina to take over as the full-time morning anchor at WMBF (Channel 32), the NBC affiliate in Myrtle Beach.

The move marks the first long-distance move for Henderson, who attended Riverview Gardens and North County Technical.

After going to Southeast Missouri State University, where he earned a bachelor's degree, he came back to STL to take an internship at KTVI.

Then he was hired by KFVS (Channel 12) in Cape Girardeau. In 2017, he was hired to a full-time reporting position at KTVI.

"So basically I've been driving up and down (Interstate) 55 for the last few years," said Henderson, who described his upcoming long-distance move as "a little nerve-racking, but also a little exciting."

The exact date of Henderson's debut in the Palmetto State hasn't been set, "but it will be before the (presidential) election" on Nov. 3, Henderson said.

"I wanted to be sure of that because this (election) will be historic," he said.

