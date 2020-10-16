 Skip to main content
KTVI reporter Derrion Henderson takes anchor gig in S.C.
KTVI reporter Derrion Henderson takes anchor gig in S.C.

Derrion Henderson

Derrion Henderson. (KTVI photo)

No more part-time anchoring for departing KTVI (Channel 2) reporter Derrion Henderson.

The STL native will be moving soon to South Carolina to take over as the full-time morning anchor at WMBF (Channel 32), the NBC affiliate in Myrtle Beach.

The move marks the first long-distance move for Henderson, who attended Riverview Gardens and North County Technical.

After going to Southeast Missouri State University, where he earned a bachelor's degree, he came back to STL to take an internship at KTVI.

Then he was hired by KFVS (Channel 12) in Cape Girardeau. In 2017, he was hired to a full-time reporting position at KTVI.

"So basically I've been driving up and down (Interstate) 55 for the last few years," said Henderson, who described his upcoming long-distance move as "a little nerve-racking, but also a little exciting."

The exact date of Henderson's debut in the Palmetto State hasn't been set, "but it will be before the (presidential) election" on Nov. 3, Henderson said.

"I wanted to be sure of that because this (election) will be historic," he said.

