KTVI reporter Roche Madden retiring on July 1

After 36 years of bringing local television viewers the latest news, KTVI's intrepid reporter Roche Madden will be hanging up his microphone.

Madden, whose last day on the beat is set for July 1, will move to the East Coast to be closer to his children, station execs reported.

Calling Madden "one of the most consistent and dependable reporters to ever work in St. Louis," station general manager Kurt Krueger said, "he has been an ace when it comes to covering news."

Hired in June 1985, Madden has been flung far in his duties for KTVI, traveling to Europe, Saudi Arabia and the old Soviet Union, along with numerous U.S. assignments.

In what he considers the highlight of his career, Madden joined Pope John Paul II traveling from Rome to Mexico City to St. Louis.

Along with consistently solid reporting, Madden also skillfully picked spots to inject some wry humor.

To wit, Madden has noted that another career highlight was "using the men’s room at the White House" when he covered sportscaster Jack Buck’s trip to meet President George H.W. Bush.

Madden majored in broadcast journalism at Trinity University in San Antonio, then spent seven years toiling in the TV fields of Texas and Oklahoma before coming here.

