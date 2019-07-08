Some changes have been made on the weekends at KTVI (Channel 2).
Reporter Kelley Hoskins has been named as the anchor for the station's 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. weekend newscasts. She still will file reports during the week.
On-air in STL since 1996, Hoskins started as a reporter with KDNL (Channel 30) and then moved to KPLR (Channel 11) in 2006. When KPLR merged with KTVI in 2008, Hoskins began filing reports for both stations.
Hoskins replaces Ayesha Khan, who ankled the station last week to work for a station in Washington D.C.