KTVI's Henderson moving on, to undisclosed location

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Looks like STL native Derrion Henderson will be moving on from his three-year stint as a reporter and part-time anchor at KTVI (Channel 2) to join another television station.

But to where he is moving exactly has not yet been revealed.

In a social media post Monday, Henderson said:

"My time in St. Louis has come to an end. I’ve been approached with an AMAZING opportunity to further my career! I can’t explain how much it meant doing what I love in the city I love.

"Here’s to new beginnings. I’ll have more details soon."

Henderson said that his new gig is in television news, but added that some details needed to be worked oput before any further comment could be made.

Henderson attended Riverview Gardens and North County Technical high schools. He went to Harris Stowe University for a year before transferring to Southeast Missouri State University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in 2015.

After working as an intern at KTVI in 2015, Henderson was hired as a reporter at KFVS (Channel 12) in Cape Girardeau. He stayed there until he was hired at Channel 2 in 2017.

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.