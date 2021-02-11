KTVI's John Brown tabbed to anchor morning news

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
After more than two years without an official co-anchor for its early weekday newscasts, KTVI (Channel 2) will move veteran political reporter John Brown into that chair.
The lineup change kicks in on Monday, station management said. Brown will join veteran anchor Margie Ellisor for the early newscasts, from 5 to 7 a.m.
Brown, who also hosts public affairs shows at the station, will take the seat once filled by Kevin Steincross.
Steincross was placed on indefinite leave in January 2019 after he used a racial slur in pronouncing the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s name.
Steincross apologized on air that same morning and station management, concluding it was a verbal slip, did not initially take disciplinary action.
But about two weeks later, with several groups demanding his firing, Steincross was placed on leave and never returned to KTVI airwaves.
Since that time, several anchors have rotated into and out of that slot.
John Pertzborn, who teams with Randi Naughton from 7 to 9 a.m., had been the most frequent co-anchor with Ellisor.
Pertzborn will continue to do the news from 4 to 5 a.m. with Kim Hudson.
