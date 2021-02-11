KTVI's John Brown tabbed to anchor morning news

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

After more than two years without an official co-anchor for its early weekday newscasts, KTVI (Channel 2) will move veteran political reporter John Brown into that chair.

The lineup change kicks in on Monday, station management said. Brown will join veteran anchor Margie Ellisor for the early newscasts, from 5 to 7 a.m.

Brown, who also hosts public affairs shows at the station, will take the seat once filled by Kevin Steincross.

Steincross was placed on indefinite leave in January 2019 after he used a racial slur in pronouncing the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s name.

Steincross apologized on air that same morning and station management, concluding it was a verbal slip, did not initially take disciplinary action.