KTVI's John Brown, WIL among STL broadcasters honored

A bevy of broadcasters from STL radio and television will pick up awards from the Missouri Broadcasters Association — including WIL (92.3 FM), which was named radio station of the year.

Well, they won't actually pick up awards this year, given that the 50th annual awards banquet set for June 5-6 was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But when the association delivers awards this summer, here are some of the major STL recipients:

KTVI (Channel 2) anchor John Brown took first place as the best large-market television anchor. Anne Allred of KSDK (Channel 5) was the runner-up.

Meteorologist Steve Templeton of KMOV (Channel 4) grabbed first place for best weather reports.

Randy Schwentker of KSDK won first place as the best television photojournalist.

On the radio dial, along with WIL's win as best station, several STL talkers landed some hardware.

The best morning-drive show award went to "Wake Up with Jen & Tim” on KYKY (98.1 FM), featuring Jen Myers and Tim Convy. The runner-up was Jim Doyle on classic-music station KNOU (107.3 FM).