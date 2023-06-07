Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Major political endorsements given to U.S. Senate candidate Lucas Kunce had seemed somewhat pro forma — until just a few hours ago.

Virtually no one was surprised that major labor unions, and even a pair of celebrities, had thrown their support to Democrat candidate Kunce in his bid to unseat GOP U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley.

But Wednesday’s announcement that St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell would join the 2024 Democratic primary race gives far more luster to previous endorsements, including one released just in time to compete with Bell’s hat-in-ring pronouncement.

The Missouri AFL-CIO announced Wednesday it is backing Kunce in the upcoming U.S. Senate battle — an endorsement that the Kunce camp is calling “an important moment in the campaign.”

“Lucas Kunce is the ally that working people need in the U.S. Senate, and so Missouri’s labor movement is mobilizing now to help him win this seat,” said Jacob Hummel, president of the Missouri AFL-CIO.

“From day one, this campaign has been a fight to take this U.S. Senate seat back for working people. When the working people of Missouri unite, they win,” Kunce said in a statement.

Previous to the AFL-CIO announcement, Kunce already had secured backing from a number of labor unions, including:

The construction trade councils from St. Louis and Kansas City, which represents numerous of building-trade unions; the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 655, the largest private-sector union in the state; and the Missouri State Council of Fire Fighters, which has in the past endorsed Republicans Roy Blount and Eric Schmitt.

Kunce also has gotten the nod from workers’ guilds representing electricians, iron workers, bricklayers, roofers, tilers and insulators.

Add to that the endorsement Kunce has received from two of St. Louis’ major celebrities, actor Jon Hamm and show host/producer Andy Cohen

The endorsements will take on added importance as the campaigns of Bell and Kunce gear up for an August 2024 primary, with the winner likely facing Hawley.

Also filed for the Democrats is December Harmon, an activist from Columbia and self-described “extreme leftist.”

This is Kunce’s second run at the U.S. Senate. In 2022, he lost to Trudy Busch Valentine in the Democratic primary.

