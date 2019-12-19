KWMU jazz host Dennis Owsley signing off after 36 years

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

For more than 36 years, STL jazz fans have dialed KWMU (90.7 FM) on Sunday nights to get their musical fix from "Jazz Unlimited," hosted by Dennis Owsley.

But show fans have only two more Sundays left with Owsley, who is hanging up his headphones after the Dec. 29 show.

"I've been planning this since August, when my wife and I decided to move to Arizona to be closer to our grandchildren," said Owsley, who actually moved there in October from Webster Groves.

"And hey," he added with gusto, "I'm 76."

While music lovers know him for his long-running show — it started in April 1983 — that is not all Owsley brought to the turntable.

An organic chemist by trade, Owsley came to town in 1969 to take a job with Monsanto, a gig that last until 1996. After that, he taught in college for six years.

But that's not all: He's the author of a book on the history of jazz in St. Louis; he has had a collection of photographs displayed at The Sheldon; and he is an avid model railroader.

In 2010, Owsley won the St. Louis Public Radio Millard S. Cohen Lifetime Achievement Award.

"I actually recorded my goodbye show back in August," Owsley said. "It's not going to be a weepy thing, just my favorite music."

