KYKY getting new morning-drive jock

A new morning-drive radio host is coming to KYKY (98.1 FM) next week.

Bret Mega, a well-traveled jock whose stops include Atlanta, Dallas and Memphis, on Monday will take over the wake-up slot, 5:30 to 10 a.m., at the adult-contemporary station.

Mega will be joined in the mornings by media mainstay Julie Tristan, who had been hosting the mid-morning shift, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tristan's move to mornings will allow Jen Myers, who had been working the early shift, to take over Tristan's time slot.

A 19-year veteran at the station, Myers also will begin handling some management duties at "Y98" and sister station KEZK (102.5 FM).

Dustin "Haze" Monroe remains in place for the 2 to 7 p.m. shift.

The roster changes also will allow Tristan to get away from working double shifts, as the evening slot she had been filling at 7 p.m. will be taken over by Jake Baumgartner.

