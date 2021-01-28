Ladue, Clayton high schools ranked among US best

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Looks like two public high schools in STL have made the honor roll.

Both Ladue Horton Watkins and Clayton high schools were listed in the "Best Public High Schools in the U.S."

In the list containing 100 public high schools, the highest-ranked one in Missouri — at No. 59 — was Ladue, which has about 1,300 students.

Clayton High, which has about 900 students, registered on the list at No. 86.

Nationally, the report notes there are about 24,000 public high schools in the U.S. The ranking used statistics from the U.S. Department of Education, as well as reviews from parents and teachers.

The criteria includes academics/grades, SAT/ACT scores, clubs and activities, health and safety, resources and facilities, culture and diversity, and sports.