Ladue High ocean-science squad beats team of adult experts

Defeating a field of fellow high school students is one thing, but beating a group of professors and experts is taking it to a higher, or deeper, level.

The team from Ladue High School — which sailed to victory in April at the virtual National Ocean Sciences Bowl — recently defeated a group of ocean-science experts in a new competition from the bowl organizers: "NOSBs vs. PhDs."

The landlocked local team of Christopher Ye, Eric Yin, Jason Ding, Jason Xu and Max Yang edged a talented team that consisted of experts from Stanford, Southern Mississippi and New Hampshire universities, the New England Aquarium and Shell.

The Ladue squad is coached by coached by Wei Ye.

In two rounds of quiz bowl-style questions conducted earlier this week, modeled after a regular NOSB competition, our locals won by a score of 124-118.

In April, the Ladue students defeated 280 teams from 30 states in a competition that tested students’ knowledge of ocean-related sciences, including biology, chemistry, physics and geology.

