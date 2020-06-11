You are the owner of this article.
Ladue High ocean-science squad beats team of adult experts
Ladue High ocean-science squad beats team of adult experts

Defeating a field of fellow high school students is one thing, but beating a group of professors and experts is taking it to a higher, or deeper, level.

The team from Ladue High School — which sailed to victory in April at the virtual National Ocean Sciences Bowl — recently defeated a group of ocean-science experts in a new competition from the bowl organizers: "NOSBs vs. PhDs."

The landlocked local team of Christopher YeEric YinJason DingJason Xu and Max Yang edged a talented team that consisted of experts from Stanford, Southern Mississippi and New Hampshire universities, the New England Aquarium and Shell.

National Ocean Sciences Bowl

The team from Ladue High School took first place in the annual National Ocean Sciences Bowl. The team members are, from left, Max Yang, Eric Yin, Christopher Ye, Jason Ding and Jason Xu. (Photo by National Ocean Sciences Bowl)

The Ladue squad is coached by coached by Wei Ye.

In two rounds of quiz bowl-style questions conducted earlier this week, modeled after a regular NOSB competition, our locals won by a score of 124-118.

In April, the Ladue students defeated 280 teams from 30 states in a competition that tested students’ knowledge of ocean-related sciences, including biology, chemistry, physics and geology.

