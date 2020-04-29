You are the owner of this article.
Ladue High team sails to victory in oceanography contest
Take that, California.

Despite being a substantial distant from the closest body of salt water, a team from Ladue High School sailed to victory in the 23rd Annual National Ocean Sciences Bowl.

The team consisted of Christopher Ye, Eric Yin, Jason Ding, Jason Xu and Max Yang. They were coached by Wei Ye.

National Ocean Sciences Bowl

The team from Ladue High School took first place in the Third Annual National Ocean Sciences Bowl. The team members are, from left, Max Yang, Eric Yin, Christopher Ye, Jason Ding and Jason Xu. (Photo by National Ocean Sciences Bowl)

Coming off a third-place finish last year, the Ladue crew this year bested squads from Santa Monica and San Ramon, California for the top spot.

The competition tests students’ knowledge of ocean-related sciences, including biology, chemistry, physics, and geology.

About 280 teams from 30 states competed in the bowl, which was conducted virtually due to restrictions connected to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coinciding with the 10-year anniversary of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, this year’s competition revolved around the connections between ocean issues and the people who live near the Gulf of Mexico.

Along with gift cards, the team will get a chance to talk with Dr. Sylvia Earle, a marine biologist who was the first woman to serve as chief scientist of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.



