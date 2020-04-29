Ladue High team sails to victory in oceanography contest

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Take that, California.

Despite being a substantial distant from the closest body of salt water, a team from Ladue High School sailed to victory in the 23rd Annual National Ocean Sciences Bowl.

The team consisted of Christopher Ye, Eric Yin, Jason Ding, Jason Xu and Max Yang. They were coached by Wei Ye.

Coming off a third-place finish last year, the Ladue crew this year bested squads from Santa Monica and San Ramon, California for the top spot.

The competition tests students’ knowledge of ocean-related sciences, including biology, chemistry, physics, and geology.

About 280 teams from 30 states competed in the bowl, which was conducted virtually due to restrictions connected to the coronavirus pandemic.