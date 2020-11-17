Ladue native Ben Solomon takes job as VICE producer

STL native son and Pulitzer Prize-winner Ben C. Solomon will be chasing his next story for a different outlet.
The Ladue-born video journalist announced Monday on Twitter that he will be joining VICE News as an international correspondent and producer.
1/Some personal news: I'll be joining @VICENews as an international correspondent and producer. I'm excited to join an amazing roster of colleagues doing some of the most powerful documentary news work out there.— Ben C. Solomon (@bcsolomon) November 16, 2020
After graduating from Horton Watkins High School in 2006 and DePauw University in 2010, Solomon went to work for The New York Times, where he was part of a team that won a Pulitzer for international reporting.
In 2019, Solomon was hired by PBS' Frontline as its first filmmaker-in-residence.
Solomon's mother, former television producer Eileen Solomon, retired in 2018 after 28 years as a journalism professor at Webster and Lindenwood universities. His father, Rick Solomon, is a former television videographer.
