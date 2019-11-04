Laila Anderson making news around here isn't really news anymore: The 11-year-old became famous in STL during the St. Louis Blues' unlikely Stanley Cup win.
But now, even Blues' opponents are tipping their cap to the 11-year-old fighting an immune system disease.
An awesome moment for Laila Anderson in Minnesota. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/SMpwFf03jU— FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) November 3, 2019
On Saturday, the Minnesota Wild lauded Laila on "Hockey Fights Cancer Night" in St. Paul. The cancer-fighting initiative in the NHL began in 1998 and takes place throughout November.
The Wild presented Laila, a guest at Saturday's game (which STL won, 4-3), with a Wild jersey before the game and noted that her grandmother still lives in the Twin Cities and her father was raised there.
She also has a connection to a St. Paul company. "Be The Match" helped find Laila a donor for her life-saving bone marrow transplant.
In the months following, Laila has ridden in the rowdy downtown St. Louis victory parade, received a championship ring from the team and then visited the White House with the team. And on Nov. 23, the fan face of the St. Louis Blues will receive the "Stan Musial Award for Extraordinary Character" from the St. Louis Sports Commission and the National Sportsmanship Foundation.
In September 2018, Laila was diagnosed with a disease that causes the immune cells to grow out of control and damage organs. She has since had chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant.