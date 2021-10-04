Latest Molly Butterworth book shines light on STL trains, trolleys

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Local author Molly Butterworth is on a roll.

After writing a book in 2019 about the once-thriving auto industry in St. Louis, Butterworth has released a second work that looks at other STL movers and shakers:

Between the covers, the book begins its look at the rail-driven industry in the 1840s and travels up to the current, controversial attempts to operate a trolley in the Delmar Loop.

Her earlier book, "They Will Run: The Golden Age of the Automobile in St. Louis," was co-authored with Tom Eyssell. The book made the bestsellers list at local bookstores.

Butterworth said her interest in transportation came from growing up in Ohio, the daughter of two schoolteachers who were "big car fans."