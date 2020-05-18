Latest Nielsen ratings show at-home folks listening to more radio

While showing little change in overall rankings, the latest Nielsen ratings for STL radio stations indicate that they enjoyed more listeners during April — the first full month of the coronavirus pandemic shutdowns.
Still No. 1 on the list was classic rock KSHE (94.7 FM), which saw its ratings jump to 12.9 percent from 10.6 percent.
The numbers indicate the percentage of this market's total radio listeners (12 and older) who in April tuned into a specific station between 6 a.m. and midnight, seven days a week. The report was provided by the St. Louis Media History Foundation.
KSHE was followed by classic hits KLOU (103.3 FM), with 7.2 percent. Next was news-talk KMOX (1120 AM) at 6.9, and then conservative talk KFTK (97.1 FM) and urban classic WFUN (95.5 FM), both at 6.5 percent.
Rounding out the top 10 for audience in the STL market were Christian contemporary KLJY (99.1 FM), alternative rock KPNT (105.7 FM), adult hits WARH-FM (106.5 FM), country music WIL-FM (92.3 FM) and urban/hip-hop WHHL (104.1 FM.)
Eight of those top 10 stations saw increases in their April ratings, compared to March.
Out of that top-10 group, only WIL and WARH — both owned by Hubbard Radio St. Louis — saw their ratings go down from March to April.
On May 1, Hubbard announced the layoff of 20 people, including WIL's morning of "Bud & Broadway" (Bud Ford and Jerry Broadway). Hubbard also laid off longtime STL sports stalwart Bernie Miklasz from its ESPN-affiliated station WXOS (101.1 FM), which saw its ratings decline for the second straight month.
And while Hubbard's cupboard is being stocked right now by music from KSHE and KPNT, Entercom's stations are being bolstered by the talk at KMOX and KFTK.
Two of Entercom's three music stations in STL — adult contemporary KYKY (98.1 FM) and KEZK (102.5) — saw their ratings drop from March to April. The fifth Entercom station, Top 40 WNOU (96.3 FM) showed a small increase.
