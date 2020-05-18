Latest Nielsen ratings show at-home folks listening to more radio

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

While showing little change in overall rankings, the latest Nielsen ratings for STL radio stations indicate that they enjoyed more listeners during April — the first full month of the coronavirus pandemic shutdowns.

Still No. 1 on the list was classic rock KSHE (94.7 FM), which saw its ratings jump to 12.9 percent from 10.6 percent.

The numbers indicate the percentage of this market's total radio listeners (12 and older) who in April tuned into a specific station between 6 a.m. and midnight, seven days a week. The report was provided by the St. Louis Media History Foundation.

KSHE was followed by classic hits KLOU (103.3 FM), with 7.2 percent. Next was news-talk KMOX (1120 AM) at 6.9, and then conservative talk KFTK (97.1 FM) and urban classic WFUN (95.5 FM), both at 6.5 percent.

Rounding out the top 10 for audience in the STL market were Christian contemporary KLJY (99.1 FM), alternative rock KPNT (105.7 FM), adult hits WARH-FM (106.5 FM), country music WIL-FM (92.3 FM) and urban/hip-hop WHHL (104.1 FM.)

Eight of those top 10 stations saw increases in their April ratings, compared to March.