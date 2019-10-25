Area newshounds should note that Laura K. Cooper — the U.S. Defense Department expert who testified Wednesday at hearings into President Donald Trump's interactions with Ukraine — is a native STLer.
Cooper is a 1992 graduate of Cor Jesu High School and attended St. Margaret Mary Alacoque school in south St. Louis County.
Officially, she is the deputy assistant secretary for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia. National news services describe her as the top pentagon official overseeing U.S. policies in Ukraine.
Cooper testified Wednesday, a high-profile day in the hearings because of the protest staged by a group of Republican members of Congress who occupied the secure hearing room in which the inquiry is being held.
After graduating from Cor Jesu in 1992, Cooper went on to Northwestern University.
According to her biography on the government website, Cooper earned a bachelor's degree from Northwestern University and then master's degrees from Georgetown University and the National Defense University.
Cooper worked for the U.S. State Department in the counter-terrorism department before moving over to the Defense Department in 2001, the biography said.